Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

