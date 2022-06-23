McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.54 and its 200-day moving average is $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

