Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 328,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 455,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 104,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

