Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

