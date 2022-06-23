Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

