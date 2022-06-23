Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.