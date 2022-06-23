Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lifted by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.28. 1,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,971. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

