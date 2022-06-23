Meme (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00230354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001238 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00388173 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

