Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,344,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,775,102. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $429.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average of $239.46.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

