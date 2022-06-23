Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 317,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

