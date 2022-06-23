MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MET stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,019. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

