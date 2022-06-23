MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $170.91

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.91, but opened at $177.31. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $170.37, with a volume of 1,610 shares.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.26.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

