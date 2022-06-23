MILC Platform Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $259,887.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00497759 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00079649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014387 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using US dollars.

