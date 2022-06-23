MileVerse (MVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $1.21 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MileVerse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00110547 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00077689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013854 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.