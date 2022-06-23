MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00010249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $103.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00230206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001248 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.65 or 0.00385586 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,845,674 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

