MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.78. MINISO Group shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 55,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.