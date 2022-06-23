Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 4.6%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 27,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 844,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.75.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,087.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 133,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.