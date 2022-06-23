Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,345 shares during the quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWM traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,413,068. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $198.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

