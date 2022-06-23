Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.