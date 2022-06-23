Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 186,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,999 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

