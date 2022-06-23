Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 28,210,504 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.
Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)
See Also
- Worthington’s Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
- Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.