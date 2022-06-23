Moller Financial Services Purchases 7,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 525,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

