Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 229841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$60.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

