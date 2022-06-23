Monument Capital Management Acquires 1,235 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 118,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

