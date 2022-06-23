Monument Capital Management Buys 5,287 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,614,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Polaris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

