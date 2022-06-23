Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,220 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,967. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.