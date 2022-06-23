Monument Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 0.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1,806.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 395,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Dover by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.21 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

