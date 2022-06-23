Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $119.83. 6,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

