Monument Capital Management Sells 4,633 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned about 1.23% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 149,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 27,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

