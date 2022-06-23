Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.