Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

