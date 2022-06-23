Morgan Stanley Trims thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Target Price to €8.80

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €9.40 ($9.89) to €8.80 ($9.26) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

