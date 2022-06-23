Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.93

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.93 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 9706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

