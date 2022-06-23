MurAll (PAINT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $296,365.34 and $41,470.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.63 or 0.95037912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002874 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

