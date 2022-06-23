MXC (MXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.03 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $208.15 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00262875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.01828339 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00291408 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

