Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Nanalysis Scientific alerts:

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.