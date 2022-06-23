Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)
