National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares Dividend of $0.72

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.721 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68.

NTIOF opened at $67.40 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

