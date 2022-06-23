National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declares Dividend of $0.72

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.721 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68.
NTIOF opened at $67.40 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.12.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
