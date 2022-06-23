Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New CHF 123 Price Target at Societe Generale

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 380,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.