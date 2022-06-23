Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New CHF 123 Price Target at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 380,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

