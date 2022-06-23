New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 443 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,569. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

