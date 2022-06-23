New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.69. 44,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,871. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

