New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $388,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,160. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

