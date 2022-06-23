New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $602,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. MetLife accounts for 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

