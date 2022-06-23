NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,058,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.78. 197,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.