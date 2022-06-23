NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $41.10

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $41.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. NIO has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

