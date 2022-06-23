Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,711. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

