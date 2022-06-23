NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.84

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 20373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

