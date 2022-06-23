Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 22,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,009. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

