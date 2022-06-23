O3Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00076855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013713 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

