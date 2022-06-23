OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.37 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $264.22 million and $38.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00009133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00164657 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

