Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
